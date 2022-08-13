The unseasonable weather continues

Temperatures will continue to stay below average today, while a couple days with chances for rain are in our future.

Saturday morning's forecast starts off on the very comfortable side. Morning temperatures range from the upper 50s to low 60s. We'll see a mostly clear sky with light winds. Today's highs only reach the upper 70s and low 80s. Lows tonight will drop to the low to mid 60s.

Sunday morning starts off with spotty showers. Most of these showers will leave by noon. Eastern counties will see most of the rain coming to an end around 3 p.m. Once the rain ends, highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon and evening. Lows will drop to the mid 60s.

Next week, temperatures will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s. Average for this time of the year is around 86 degrees. We will not reach that over the next nine days. We may see a couple of spotty showers Monday, especially for our eastern counties. The majority of the week will be on the drier side.

SATURDAY

Mostly clear

Comfortable

High: 81

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Few showers

Low: 64

SUNDAY

Morning showers

Below average temps

High: 81

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Few lingering showers

Low: 66

