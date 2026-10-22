The streak of sunny days continues

Sunshine is back for another day and it's a beautiful thing!

The sky will be clear this morning with temperatures in the mid to low 40s. Sunshine is guaranteed again today thanks to a weather pattern that's basically not moving. This blocking setup brings about very predictable days and here we are in the middle of it! Winds will come in lightly from the northeast today as highs rise to 70 degrees.

Friday's forecast is a repeat forecast, warming to 70 under a sunny sky.

And yes, this pattern persists over the weekend. Saturday will be sunny with a high of 71 and Sunday will be a day filled with sunshine and highs around 73 degrees.

There aren't any big signs of rain in the extended forecast at this point. We were looking at a small chance for rain next week but the latest models coming in this morning don't show much in the way of rain. Temperatures will cool a little next week, settling back into the mid-60s. That's closer to average for the last week of October!

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Cool

Low: 44

THURSDAY

Sunshine

Pleasant

High: 70

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Cool

Low: 44

FRIDAY

Sunny

Mild

High: 69

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Dry

Low: 43

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