The strange thing about today's rain chance

Once again, we are looking at a rain chance today, but the *way* the rain is moving is not what we typically see. Normally it's west to east movement. When you pop open your radar app, put it into looping mode! Today's rain will barely move on the radar if not move slightly backwards and to the south.

Isolated showers are possible as we head out the door this morning. The sky will be overcast with a low around 61 degrees.

We'll see spotty rain chances throughout the day with a cloudy sky. Temperatures rise to the low 70s. There are no severe weather risks. But because today's rain barely moves, if not slightly southwesterly, we could see some isolated heavy rainfall amounts. Others may end the day with only trace amounts of rainfall.

Jennifer Ketchmark Showers by midday Wednesday



WCPO Wednesday rain motion



The sky stays mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 56.

Thursday is the "driest" day of the week but it's not completely absent of rain chances. The bulk of the day will be partly to mostly cloudy with a warmer high of 77 degrees. It's later in the evening that we'll start to see isolated showers returning.

WCPO Thursday's forecast



We are right back to scattered showers and storms for Friday's forecast. We'll warm to 77 that day.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Isolated showers

Low: 61

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy, spotty showers

Isolated storms

High: 71

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Little to no rain

Low: 56

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

Slight rain chance

High: 77

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Spotty showers return

Low: 62

