The strange thing about today's rain chance

More clouds and rain on Wednesday
Posted at 3:25 AM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 03:26:46-04

Once again, we are looking at a rain chance today, but the *way* the rain is moving is not what we typically see. Normally it's west to east movement. When you pop open your radar app, put it into looping mode! Today's rain will barely move on the radar if not move slightly backwards and to the south.

Isolated showers are possible as we head out the door this morning. The sky will be overcast with a low around 61 degrees.

We'll see spotty rain chances throughout the day with a cloudy sky. Temperatures rise to the low 70s. There are no severe weather risks. But because today's rain barely moves, if not slightly southwesterly, we could see some isolated heavy rainfall amounts. Others may end the day with only trace amounts of rainfall.

The sky stays mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 56.

Thursday is the "driest" day of the week but it's not completely absent of rain chances. The bulk of the day will be partly to mostly cloudy with a warmer high of 77 degrees. It's later in the evening that we'll start to see isolated showers returning.

We are right back to scattered showers and storms for Friday's forecast. We'll warm to 77 that day.

MORNING RUSH
Overcast
Isolated showers
Low: 61

WEDNESDAY
Cloudy, spotty showers
Isolated storms
High: 71

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Little to no rain
Low: 56

THURSDAY
Mostly cloudy
Slight rain chance
High: 77

THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Spotty showers return
Low: 62

