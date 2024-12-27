The rain moves back in

Yesterday was absolutely beautiful and much needed after a soggy and gloomy stretch. I hope you were able to enjoy it because things can change quickly.

Today, we are back to rain chances, and that will be the case for a while. This morning is mainly dry, but a few showers can’t be ruled out. We start out around 40 degrees with cloudy skies. This afternoon, we will warm to the low 50s, and that's when our rain chances ramp up. Expect off-and-on rain as the day progresses.

For Saturday and Sunday, we will top out close to 60 degrees both days. The good news is that the Bengals' forecast is looking better. We still have rain chances tomorrow afternoon, but we could get lucky if the majority of the rain moves in later and possibly stays just north of us.

TODAY

AM Chance

PM Scattered

High: 54

TONIGHT

Rain Lingers

Warm

Low: 51

SATURDAY

Rain mainly in PM

Much Warmer

High: 60

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========