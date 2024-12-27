Watch Now
The rain moves back in

Rain for the weekend
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Weekend
Yesterday was absolutely beautiful and much needed after a soggy and gloomy stretch. I hope you were able to enjoy it because things can change quickly.

Today, we are back to rain chances, and that will be the case for a while. This morning is mainly dry, but a few showers can’t be ruled out. We start out around 40 degrees with cloudy skies. This afternoon, we will warm to the low 50s, and that's when our rain chances ramp up. Expect off-and-on rain as the day progresses.

For Saturday and Sunday, we will top out close to 60 degrees both days. The good news is that the Bengals' forecast is looking better. We still have rain chances tomorrow afternoon, but we could get lucky if the majority of the rain moves in later and possibly stays just north of us.

TODAY
AM Chance
PM Scattered
High: 54

TONIGHT
Rain Lingers
Warm
Low: 51

SATURDAY
Rain mainly in PM
Much Warmer
High: 60

