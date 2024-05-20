The heat is ON for the start of the work week

Heat is the big story over the next few days. For Monday alone, we should warm to around 90 degrees. The record high is 92 today from 1934, so this is indeed well above average and significant warmth for mid May.
The sky is clear this morning with a low of 68 degrees. We'll warm quickly throughout the day, heating to 85 by the noon hour and then up to 89 by 4 p.m. We hit 88 on Sunday with a northeast wind. It's possible we hit 90 this afternoon since the wind is coming in lightly from the south and the sky will be mostly sunny.
Tonight will be warm and muggy with a low of 66.
Tuesday is another mostly sunny and hot day. We'll end up with a high of 88 degrees. Thankfully humidity isn't overwhelming as dew points hover around 60 degrees.
Wednesday is the next best chance for showers and storms. We'll see a round of showers and storms to start the day and then additional storm development that afternoon and evening. Severe storms will be possible with damaging winds as the top concern.
Additional rain chances will be around for Thursday and Friday. As for the holiday weekend, we are monitoring some small chances for Saturday and Monday, but nothing concrete at this point.
