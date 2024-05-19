Watch Now
The heat is on

Several days in a row with temperatures close to the 90s
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Posted at 4:28 AM, May 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-19 04:28:13-04

This morning we are warm and mostly clear but there are some areas with some patchy fog. This won't be as widespread as yesterday and shouldn't linger as long either.

The rest of our Sunday we will see plenty of sunshine and a light north wind around 5 to 10 mph. That sunshine will warm us up quickly and we expect to see highs in the mid to upper 80s! Sunday's high in Cincinnati will be around 87°.

This is the beginning of a summer-like stretch as highs in the upper 80s will be with us through Tuesday. From there, we will see our chances at rain and storms build as we move to the middle of the week, with Wednesday looking at our next best chance.

