The first day of Spring is the coldest of the week

It's the first day of Spring, but boy, it doesn't feel like it!

Temperatures are cooling behind the cold front and the overnight rainfall. Temperatures will drop into the mid to low 40s by sunrise. There's an isolated rain chance by the peak morning drive as well. The sky will be mostly cloudy to overcast today as temperatures hold steady around 41 to 45 degrees for much of the day. Winds will be coming in from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph. We'll continue to see isolated showers, especially in the early afternoon hours. Don't be surprised if a snowflake mixes in with the rain too.

Clouds will decrease overnight and this will help the temperature tumble even more. We'll cool to 28 tonight.

Friday is a beautiful and more typical March forecast. Highs return to the mid 50s with a mostly sunny sky.

The weekend forecast is coming more into focus. Saturday continues to look like the driest day of the weekend. The sky should be mostly cloudy and highs end up around 53. Sunday is the day that will be rainy. Scattered showers are expected through much of the day as a slow moving system passes through the Ohio Valley.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast, falling temps

Isolated showers

Low: 43

THURSDAY

Steady temps in the mid to low 40s

Overcast, isolated showers

High: 45

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clearing out

Much colder

Low: 28

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Seasonal

High: 54

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Slight chance for rain

Low: 42

==========