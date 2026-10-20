The best of autumn across the Tri-State

Sunshine, cool mornings and comfortable fall temperatures are in store this week.

Tuesday starts chilly, with temperatures in the lower 40s and patchy frost possible in outlying areas. Grab a jacket for the morning, but you likely won’t need it by afternoon.

Sunshine will push temperatures into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. A light northeast breeze will keep conditions comfortable.

WCPO Temperature Outlook

Wednesday and Thursday bring more sunshine, highs around 70 and overnight lows in the 40s. Friday stays pleasant, with sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.

The nice weather continues. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny, with highs in the lower 70s, ideal for outdoor plans, from pumpkin patches to yard work.

High pressure will keep clouds and rain chances low through the weekend. Expect chilly mornings, sunny afternoons and no rain through Sunday. Keep a jacket handy and sunglasses close.

RUSH HOUR

Mostly clear

Patchy fog

Low: 43

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 70

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Chilly

Low: 44

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Nice

High: 70

