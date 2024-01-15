The arctic chill continues, how cold it really feels outside

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be frigid yet again. Look for temperatures to only reach 18 degrees during the afternoon.
A wind chill advisory is in effect until noon today for Fayette and Union County. Wind chills will be as low at -15°.
The rest of the Tri-State isn't included in the advisory but it's downright frigid outside. It will still feel like 5° to 10° most of the day. This is a heads up for any marches or events happening outdoors. There is the possibility of seeing isolated snow showers for the south and southeast late Monday into Tuesday, but most of that should stay closer to the Lexington, KY area. Our main issue remains the cold overnight Monday into Tuesday.
Looking ahead to the rest of the week, temperatures stay below freezing with our warmest day looking to be Thursday at 31°.
However, Thursday brings the next chance at some snow. Right now, we are watching a low pressure system that will scoot through the central United States. With that, we could see some snow showers Thursday and overnight into Friday. It does look like we could have some accumulation with that, but it is too early to discuss numbers. Keep checking back in as we get closer for a better breakdown.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Feels below zero
Low: 6
MONDAY
Turning partly cloudy
Bitterly cold
High: 18
MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Very cold again
Low: 10
TUESDAY
Partly cloudy
Still very cold
High: 18
TUESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Frigid
Low: 7
