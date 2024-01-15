The arctic chill continues, how cold it really feels outside

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be frigid yet again. Look for temperatures to only reach 18 degrees during the afternoon.

A wind chill advisory is in effect until noon today for Fayette and Union County. Wind chills will be as low at -15°.

The rest of the Tri-State isn't included in the advisory but it's downright frigid outside. It will still feel like 5° to 10° most of the day. This is a heads up for any marches or events happening outdoors. There is the possibility of seeing isolated snow showers for the south and southeast late Monday into Tuesday, but most of that should stay closer to the Lexington, KY area. Our main issue remains the cold overnight Monday into Tuesday.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, temperatures stay below freezing with our warmest day looking to be Thursday at 31°.

However, Thursday brings the next chance at some snow. Right now, we are watching a low pressure system that will scoot through the central United States. With that, we could see some snow showers Thursday and overnight into Friday. It does look like we could have some accumulation with that, but it is too early to discuss numbers. Keep checking back in as we get closer for a better breakdown.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Feels below zero

Low: 6

MONDAY

Turning partly cloudy

Bitterly cold

High: 18

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Very cold again

Low: 10

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Still very cold

High: 18

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Frigid

Low: 7

