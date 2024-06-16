The 90s are here.. for a while

Mother Nature is heating up for Father's Day as we are set to start our warmest stretch we have seen since 2020.

The first half of the day we se temperatures around 60 so you sill have a few hours to get any outdoor work done that you've been putting off. By noon we soar into the mid 80s and highs will be into the low 90s with mostly clear skies. On top of the heat, humidity will be climbing. That means feels like temps may be a few degrees higher but not too* unbearable today.

baron Tomorrow

Tomorrow is the day we REALLY feel the heat. Our dew points rise even more, likely settling near 70°, which will make our 93° day feel closer to 100-degrees. That is pretty much how the rest of the week will go as well. The one wrinkle with Monday is that we will have a chance at some isolated showers or storms Monday afternoon. Some storms could bring heavy rain just because the amount of moisture in the atmosphere. We do not expect anything severe.

The rest of the week will be HOT! In fact, we have a shot at seven consecutive days of 90° or warmer. If that happens, it would be the longest stretch we have seen since July of 2020.

TODAY

Sunny & hot

Rising humidity

High: 93

SUNDAY NIGHT

Much warmer

Humidity

Low: 70

MONDAY

Sunny & hot

Pop Up Storms Possible

High: 93

