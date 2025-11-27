Thanksgiving sunshine, still very cold

Thanksgiving brings the sunshine back, but the cold air is not going anywhere. Highs only make it to the upper 30s, and the holiday morning starts in the upper 20s, feeling more like the teens once the wind kicks in. If you are running in the Thanksgiving Day race, bundle up. It will become bright, but that breeze will cut right through you.
Friday stays cold even with another round of sunshine. Highs reach the mid 30s, and although the wind eases a bit, it will still feel crisp. Some spots may wake up to single digit wind chills.
The weekend forecast is where things get interesting. A developing area of low pressure is heading our way, and forecast models have bounced back and forth between a snowy Saturday and a rainy Sunday.
For now, the first wave of moisture early Saturday looks cold enough to start as snow. As temperatures rise later in the day, that snow should mix with rain and eventually change to all rain through the afternoon and evening. The details may shift as new data comes in, so it is a good idea to stay tuned and stay weather aware heading into the weekend.
THANKSGIVING
Mix clouds & sunshine
Windy
High: 38
THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Light wind
Low: 21
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
Cold
Highs: 34
FRIDAY NIGHT
Increasing clouds
Freezing
Low: 20
