Thanksgiving sunshine, still very cold

Thanksgiving brings the sunshine back, but the cold air is not going anywhere. Highs only make it to the upper 30s, and the holiday morning starts in the upper 20s, feeling more like the teens once the wind kicks in. If you are running in the Thanksgiving Day race, bundle up. It will become bright, but that breeze will cut right through you.

WCPO Thanksgiving forecast

Friday stays cold even with another round of sunshine. Highs reach the mid 30s, and although the wind eases a bit, it will still feel crisp. Some spots may wake up to single digit wind chills.

The weekend forecast is where things get interesting. A developing area of low pressure is heading our way, and forecast models have bounced back and forth between a snowy Saturday and a rainy Sunday.

WCPO Rain and snow this weekend

For now, the first wave of moisture early Saturday looks cold enough to start as snow. As temperatures rise later in the day, that snow should mix with rain and eventually change to all rain through the afternoon and evening. The details may shift as new data comes in, so it is a good idea to stay tuned and stay weather aware heading into the weekend.

==========