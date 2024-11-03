Temps warming and keeping an eye on rain chances

Hopefully you were able to enjoy the extra hour of sleep with the time change. You'll notice it is still a little on the chilly side this morning but this will be the last time we feel this for a while.

Expect the day to start around the low 40s for most with clear skies.

As we move through the afternoon we see more clouds roll in and temperatures top out around 70. This will be 10° above average. We've been hinting at rain chances today throughout the week but it's not looking like anything too much. The majority of us stay dry and just see cloudy skies. Nonetheless, we will give it a slight chance for all of us. Should be a great day out at Paycor for the Bengals game.

Baron Today

Tonight is much warmer as we only dip down to the upper 50s for a low.

We stay dry to kick off the work week and it gets very warm. Expect partly sunny skies and temps in the mid 70s for Monday.

Election day starts dry and then rain chances move in during the afternoon hours. Not looking like anything too impactful but might be good to have the umbrella handy if you have to wait outside in a line.

Baron Election Day

TODAY

Partly to mostly cloudy

Afternoon sprinkles possible

High: 70

TONIGHT

Spotty rain early

Cloudy and warmer

Low: 59

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

Much Warmer

High: 75

