Temps warm before rainy and windy conditions rush in

Waking up this morning it is nice and "warm" compared to where we have been. Most of the tri-state will hover around 40 to kick off the day. After a cloudy start to the day, we will start to see a little more sunshine by the afternoon and that means above average temperatures! That hasn't happened since before Thanksgiving!

Big changes for our Thursday though. The first half of the day will be just fine. We wake up in the 40s with mostly cloudy skies. But come the afternoon, a cold front ushers in rain and gusty conditions.

Rain, and a few rumbles of thunder, will be a lot more likely in the second half of the day. We can't rule out a stronger storm or two south of Greater Cincinnati with strong wind, but the overall severe weather threat is low.

The cold front will arrive late, and if the cold air blows in quickly enough, we could see the last little bit of rain Thursday night change into snow, but it shouldn't stick to the ground or cause any problems.

Friday will once again be windy and unfortunately cold. We will only make it into the low 30s in the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures warm back closer to average. Saturday will be a little windy early on with highs in the upper 40s. Sunday will be a touch cooler with low 40s, but the wind should be lighter.

A few pockets of light rain could stay with us for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day on Wednesday and Thursday, but we get a little warmer. Wednesday will be in the upper 40s, followed by low 50s for Christmas.

THIS MORNING

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 38

TODAY

Partly sunny

Warmer

High: 45

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 33

THURSDAY

Cloudy

Rain likely

Windy

High: 53

