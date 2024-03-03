Temperatures staying above average this week

Today starts off mostly cloudy and with some thick patchy fog. However, the sun eventually breaks through leading to a decent afternoon. Highs will warm to the mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow is the one day that looks dry next week. Starting late Monday evening, rain chances will return and stay around for the rest of the work week. It's not a total washout...but you'll need to check in daily for when the best rain potential is.

TODAY

Partly to Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 67

SUNDAY NIGHT

Staying dry

Mild

Low: 52

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

Warm

High: 73

