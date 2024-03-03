Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Temperatures staying above average this week

Going to be warm with rain chances
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Cincinnati Fog
Posted at 4:10 AM, Mar 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-03 04:10:06-05

Today starts off mostly cloudy and with some thick patchy fog. However, the sun eventually breaks through leading to a decent afternoon. Highs will warm to the mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow is the one day that looks dry next week. Starting late Monday evening, rain chances will return and stay around for the rest of the work week. It's not a total washout...but you'll need to check in daily for when the best rain potential is.

TODAY

Partly to Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 67

SUNDAY NIGHT

Staying dry

Mild

Low: 52

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

Warm

High: 73

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018