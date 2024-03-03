Temperatures staying above average this week

Today starts off mostly cloudy and with some thick patchy fog. However, the sun eventually breaks through leading to a decent afternoon. Highs will warm to the mid to upper 60s.
Tomorrow is the one day that looks dry next week. Starting late Monday evening, rain chances will return and stay around for the rest of the work week. It's not a total washout...but you'll need to check in daily for when the best rain potential is.
TODAY
Partly to Mostly Sunny
Warmer
High: 67
SUNDAY NIGHT
Staying dry
Mild
Low: 52
MONDAY
Partly cloudy
Warm
High: 73
