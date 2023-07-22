Temperatures start to climb again

Temperatures for today remain comfortable as we stay in the low to mid 80s. However, tomorrow is the start of our warm up that will last for several days.

Cam

As of right now now, we have a small chance for a quick shower tomorrow afternoon but that's really the only rain chance in the foreseeable future.

Enjoy the decent stretch while it's here because starting early next week temperatures are back close to 90 and stay there for most of the week.

THIS MORNING

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 63

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 83

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Pleasant

Low: 62

SUNDAY

Slight chance for showers

Tad bit warmer

High: 86

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========