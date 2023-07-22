Temperatures start to climb again

Temperatures for today remain comfortable as we stay in the low to mid 80s. However, tomorrow is the start of our warm up that will last for several days.
As of right now now, we have a small chance for a quick shower tomorrow afternoon but that's really the only rain chance in the foreseeable future.
Enjoy the decent stretch while it's here because starting early next week temperatures are back close to 90 and stay there for most of the week.
THIS MORNING
Partly cloudy
Mild
Low: 63
SATURDAY
Mostly Sunny
Comfortable
High: 83
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Pleasant
Low: 62
SUNDAY
Slight chance for showers
Tad bit warmer
High: 86
