Temperatures start to climb

Today starts sunny and dry, but by the afternoon we could see some scattered showers. Not looking like a widespread issue but a handful of towns could see some rain once we get past noon. Where it isn't raining we should see plenty of sunshine and temperatures will be seasonal. Looking at highs around 85°.

Cam

Tomorrow is the start of the big warm up we've been talking about. Temperatures on Monday will be around 88° and the humidity will start to creep up as well. Models starting to show a little more coverage of downpours tomorrow afternoon/evening.

Temperatures will just get warmer from there. Highs on Tuesday through Friday will likely make it to 90-degrees. We will add some humidity as well. Feels like temperatures will be between 93° to 97° all four days. We will likely stay dry as well, with a few small storm chances possible during the peak of the afternoons. Your typical summertime downpours and storm chances.

TODAY

Slight chance for showers

Tad bit warmer

High: 85

TONIGHT

A few clouds

Some humidity

Low: 64

MONDAY

Even warmer

PM Shower and storms chances

High: 88

