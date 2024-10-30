Temperatures soar to 80 today

Here we go again with well above-average temperatures and breezy winds!
This morning, temperatures will start in the mid- to upper 50s under a mostly clear sky. We'll warm to 71 by noon and then up to 80 by 4 p.m. The record for today's date is 83 degrees in 1927. Like Tuesday, winds will pick up from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.
Thursday is Halloween and the chance for rain is still likely. The morning hours will be dry, but after noon, rain will move into the Ohio Valley coupled with gusty winds. Scattered showers and isolated storms are a possibility for the entire viewing area from 12 p.m. to nearly 9 p.m.
Let's break down Trick or Treat hours. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s, so at least it will be mild. Spotty showers and isolated storms will still be on the move and winds will be gusting up to 30 mph. While you'll likely grab the umbrella for the kids, get ready to hold on tight to that thing!
Friday will be cooler and mostly sunny behind the front. Highs will only top out around 62 degrees. Saturday will be similar with a partly cloudy sky and a high of 64 degrees.
MORNING RUSH
Few clouds
Mild
Low: 57
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny
Warm and breezy
High: 80
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Warm again
Low: 63
THURSDAY
Rain likely in the afternoon/evening
Breezy with isolated storms
High: 75
THURSDAY NIGHT
Rain fades
Mostly cloudy
Low: 47
