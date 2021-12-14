Watch
Temperatures rise ahead of next rain chance

Temps heading 20 degrees above normal
Jennifer Ketchmark
Thursday cold front<br/>
Posted at 3:27 AM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 03:27:19-05

Warm air is still the big story for the next few days along with when rain will return to the Tri-State. Thankfully, this next cold front does not hold the severe properties of Friday night's system.

Our Tuesday morning starts with a mostly clear sky and lows around the freezing mark. We'll warm to 56 this afternoon as the sky turns partly cloudy. This puts our high a solid 10 degrees above normal.

Tuesday Warmth
Clouds stream in tonight as moisture and warmth continue to move in. We'll only cool to 44 tonight.

Wednesday's forecast brings a mostly cloudy to overcast sky all day long. Despite the layer of clouds, temperatures will warm to 60 degrees. A breezy southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph is aiding in this warm up.

A cold front will move through on Thursday bringing in rounds of rain. But ahead of the rain, temperatures surge into the mid 60s with a strong southwest wind at 20 to 25 mph. Severe weather is not expected at this time.

MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Cool
Low: 32

TUESDAY
Mostly sunny
To partly sunny
High: 56

TUESDAY NIGHT
Cloudy
Milder
Low: 44

WEDNESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Slight chance
High: 60

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Cloudy
Warm
Low: 54

