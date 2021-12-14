Temperatures rise ahead of next rain chance

Warm air is still the big story for the next few days along with when rain will return to the Tri-State. Thankfully, this next cold front does not hold the severe properties of Friday night's system.

Our Tuesday morning starts with a mostly clear sky and lows around the freezing mark. We'll warm to 56 this afternoon as the sky turns partly cloudy. This puts our high a solid 10 degrees above normal.

Jennifer Ketchmark Tuesday Warmth



Clouds stream in tonight as moisture and warmth continue to move in. We'll only cool to 44 tonight.

Wednesday's forecast brings a mostly cloudy to overcast sky all day long. Despite the layer of clouds, temperatures will warm to 60 degrees. A breezy southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph is aiding in this warm up.

A cold front will move through on Thursday bringing in rounds of rain. But ahead of the rain, temperatures surge into the mid 60s with a strong southwest wind at 20 to 25 mph. Severe weather is not expected at this time.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Cool

Low: 32

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

To partly sunny

High: 56

TUESDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Milder

Low: 44

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Slight chance

High: 60

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Warm

Low: 54



