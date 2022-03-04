Temperatures rebound quickly

It's a cold start to the day but if you can look past the 1st half of the day, the story is quickly turning warm and more comfortable!

Temperatures start in the upper 20s this morning under a mostly clear sky. We'll warm to 43 by noon and then up to 54 at 3 p.m. with a partly cloudy sky. It's an improvement from 24 hours ago and it gets temperatures back above normal for early March.

Jennifer Ketchmark Early March weekend forecast



And there is nothing normal about our weekend temperatures! We'll jump to 73 on Saturday and 69 on Sunday.

Saturday is definitely the day to get outside. I'm expecting a dry forecast with a partly cloudy sky.

Sunday's forecast starts with rain as our first line of showers passes before sunrise. While there's an isolated rain chance into the afternoon hours, it's not a total washout. You'll be able to get outside and enjoy those upper 60 degree highs.

Jennifer Ketchmark Early Sunday morning rainfall



Soaking showers will move throughout on Monday with the chance for a few thunderstorms too.

Jennifer Ketchmark Monday cold front and heavier rain



MORNING RUSH

Mostly sunny

Colder

Low: 28

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

To partly cloudy

High: 54

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 43

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly cloudy, very warm

High: 73

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Warm

Low: 59

SUNDAY

Morning rain likely

Light afternoon rain

High: 69

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts