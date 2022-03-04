Temperatures rebound quickly

It's a cold start to the day but if you can look past the 1st half of the day, the story is quickly turning warm and more comfortable!
Temperatures start in the upper 20s this morning under a mostly clear sky. We'll warm to 43 by noon and then up to 54 at 3 p.m. with a partly cloudy sky. It's an improvement from 24 hours ago and it gets temperatures back above normal for early March.
And there is nothing normal about our weekend temperatures! We'll jump to 73 on Saturday and 69 on Sunday.
Saturday is definitely the day to get outside. I'm expecting a dry forecast with a partly cloudy sky.
Sunday's forecast starts with rain as our first line of showers passes before sunrise. While there's an isolated rain chance into the afternoon hours, it's not a total washout. You'll be able to get outside and enjoy those upper 60 degree highs.
Soaking showers will move throughout on Monday with the chance for a few thunderstorms too.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly sunny
Colder
Low: 28
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
To partly cloudy
High: 54
FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Not as cold
Low: 43
SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy
To partly cloudy, very warm
High: 73
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Warm
Low: 59
SUNDAY
Morning rain likely
Light afternoon rain
High: 69
