Temperatures on the rise for your holiday weekend

Waking up this morning, it's another fall-like start as temperatures out the door will fall to the low to mid 50s, again! Clear skies will translate into plenty of sunshine on Friday. However, enjoy the cool start because temperatures will jump 5-7° this afternoon and be back in the mid 80s for highs.

Friday night football will be warmer but nothing like what we had to deal with last week.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday for your holiday weekend will see afternoon highs from 90°-94° While the humidity will definitely be noticeable, it won't be the overwhelming humidity we dealt with last week. We'll also stay clear and dry, so the fireworks forecast looks great!

Cam Weekend

THIS MORNING

Clear sky

Cool again

Low: 55

TODAY

Ample sunshine

Warmer

High: 86

TONIGHT

Clear sky

Pleasant

Low: 63

SATURDAY

Sunny

Warmer

High: 90

