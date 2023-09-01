Temperatures on the rise for your holiday weekend

Waking up this morning, it's another fall-like start as temperatures out the door will fall to the low to mid 50s, again! Clear skies will translate into plenty of sunshine on Friday. However, enjoy the cool start because temperatures will jump 5-7° this afternoon and be back in the mid 80s for highs.
Friday night football will be warmer but nothing like what we had to deal with last week.
Saturday, Sunday and Monday for your holiday weekend will see afternoon highs from 90°-94° While the humidity will definitely be noticeable, it won't be the overwhelming humidity we dealt with last week. We'll also stay clear and dry, so the fireworks forecast looks great!
THIS MORNING
Clear sky
Cool again
Low: 55
TODAY
Ample sunshine
Warmer
High: 86
TONIGHT
Clear sky
Pleasant
Low: 63
SATURDAY
Sunny
Warmer
High: 90
