Temperatures finally rise above freezing for several days

Of the last 17 days, only 1 day has been above 32 degrees. But this week, we will change that as temperatures finally turn warm and stay that way!

Monday morning starts with a partly cloudy sky and a low of 19 degrees. We'll stay partly cloudy throughout the day as temperatures rise to 39 degrees. Compared to the mid 20s that we saw Sunday, you'll notice this nice boost in our temperatures.

The sky will be partly cloudy tonight with a low of 28 degrees.

Tuesday is set to be our warmest day of the week. Temperatures rise to the low 50s under a mostly cloudy sky.

A cold front will move through the region Tuesday night. This mainly produces rain south of our area. But it will bring down temperatures a bit to finish off the week.

The good news is, it isn't a huge drop in temperatures. We'll settled back to "seasonal" temperatures in the low 40s for the rest of the week.

There are no big weather makers at play this week. You'll notice that the snow will slowly start to melt this week, but it's going to take a decent amount of time to get rid of all this snow.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 19

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

Milder

High: 39

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 28

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Warmer again

High: 51

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Dry

Low: 28

