Temperatures cool for an ideal day

Today is going to be a downright perfect forecast!

Temperatures are cooler this morning in the low 50s and the sky is mostly clear. We'll warm to 63 by the noon hour and then up to 70 by 3 p.m. It will feel noticeably cooler outside today under our mostly sunny sky. Wednesday's cold front is to thank for this change in temperatures.

Friday's forecast will be very nice as well. We'll start at 45 that morning and warm to 75 in the afternoon. The sky will be mostly sunny and it will be a great day to to anything outside.

The holiday weekend starts with a mostly sunny Saturday forecast. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s that afternoon with low levels of humidity.

Temperatures rise to 77 on Sunday with a partly cloudy sky. There is a system off to the southeast that will try to bring some moisture into the Ohio Valley. This could result in an isolated shower that afternoon. Currently it's a 20% rain chance and nothing that would last too terribly long.

Memorial Day is looking pretty good weather wise too. Temperatures will top out in the low 80s with a partly cloudy sky. Again, there is a tiny rain chance in the afternoon but it looks like most of the day will be dry.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Cooler

Low: 52

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Breezy, cooler

High: 70

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Cooler

Low: 45

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 75

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Ideal

Low: 51

