Temperatures continue to rise

Who's ready for a stunning forecast?

Temperatures aren't as cold this morning, starting in the upper 30s. The sky will be mostly sunny with a southwest wind today and this helps push temperatures into the mid-60s this afternoon.

The sky turns partly cloudy tonight with a low of 45 degrees.

Wednesday's forecast will turn mostly cloudy but this isn't stopping the warming process. We'll end up at 68 degrees in the afternoon hours. There's also a slight rain chance but I anticipate most of you won't see rain tomorrow.

The next area of low pressure is developing out to the west on Thursday and this will bring in spotty storm chances at times on Thursday, but it will be very limited in the grand scheme of the entire day. We'll warm to 72 that afternoon!

The best chance for rain should be Thursday night and into Friday's forecast. A cold front will bring scattered showers and storms. Highs on Friday will still be in the mid-60s before cooling over the weekend.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Dry

Low: 38

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 66

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clouds build

Dry

Low: 45

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

To mostly cloudy

High: 68

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Warm

Low: 53

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========