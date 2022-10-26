Temperatures barely budge today

Well, it was good while it lasted but the 70s are gone and we are back to much cooler air here in the Tri-State!

Cooler air is still settling into the area this morning which means temperatures will continue to cool into the upper 40s through 10 a.m. Then, temperatures will have a very hard time warming back up during the day. We will slowly build back to the 54-57 this afternoon under an overcast sky. We will also see a few more showers on the radar this morning. Any rain that is left will be light and isolated. Showers should wrap up before the noon hour.

Clouds move out quickly tonight and we'll drop to 39! And Thursday's forecast is chilly again with a high of 60 under a mostly sunny sky.

We'll get back to more comfortable temperatures from Friday through Sunday. Highs return to the mid 60s and very little rain is expected in this stretch. But by Sunday afternoon and evening, that changes with the approach of our next rain maker.

The longer range weather models hinted at it yesterday and again this morning, I'm seeing rain rolling in Sunday afternoon and definitely by the evening hours. If you are making outdoor plans on Sunday, aim for the 1st half of the day as it looks drier.

Showers will be around for Sunday night and we'll continue to see spotty, light rain throughout Monday's forecast. This, indeed, keeps the potential for rain around for Halloween, evening during the Trick or Treat hours. Thankfully, it's not severe weather or heavy rainfall. Everything I'm seeing looks very light!

MORNING RUSH

Cloudy, breezy

Isolated showers

Low: 48

WEDNESDAY

Overcast, cooler

Isolated showers until midday

High: 57

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clouds decrease

Colder

Low: 39

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Chilly

High: 60

THURSDAY NIGHT

A few clouds

Chilly again

Low: 40

