Temperatures back on the climb

It is a chilly start today as temperatures have dipped down into the 30s. There will be a few suburbs that have some patchy frost as well.

Overall, it is a nice weekend here in the Tri-State. We see a dry and sunny Saturday with temperatures back above average by a few degrees but will feel similar to yesterday. Expect a high around 63-65 with a light wind. Perfect for anything going on outside.

Tonight we dip back close to the upper 30s for some but at least a tad warmer for most. That will lead into a warmer afternoon as we hit 70 for a high. We were hinting at a quick rain chance earlier this week but as of now it looks like that won't be the case anymore. Great news for Bengals fans out at Paycor.

TODAY

Sunny

Warmer

High: 64

SATURDAY NIGHT

Fair skies

Chilly

Low: 42

SUNDAY

Partly to mostly cloudy

High: 70

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========