Temperatures are still running above average for late October

We can chalk up another dry and warm forecast for Tuesday and for several more days to come!

Temperatures start in the mid to upper 40s and we'll warm to 74 this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. A weak cold front moved into the region this morning but it's not bringing rainfall or humidity to the air. Mainly, we are just seeing a few more clouds in the sky today. Winds will be light from the southeast today.

The sky will be partly cloudy tonight with a low of 51 degrees.

Temperatures remain above average with dry conditions to finish the work week. Wednesday will bring highs around 73 degrees. Thursday is sunny with a high of 75 and Friday is mostly sunny with a high of 76 degrees.

The Halloween outlook still looks ideal for trick-or-treating. By 6 p.m., temperatures will be around 70 degrees under a mostly cloudy sky. Rain will move in overnight but it should hold off for the evening activities.

Then we get to Sunday's forecast and the home Bengals game against the Titans. Spotty showers will move in Sunday morning, bringing scattered showers to the entire viewing area, including Cincinnati, for the early to mid afternoon. Highs will be around 70 degrees for Sunday's game at Paycor Stadium.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

River valley fog

Low: 47

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Mild again

High: 74

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 51

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Dry

High: 73

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Dry

Low: 50

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========