Temperature drop! How much cooler it will be today.

Cooler air moves into the Tri-State
Fall color 2022 Union, KY
Jennifer Ketchmark
Posted
and last updated

Cooler air is moving into the Tri-State today and you'll notice the difference when you step out the door. It's a good morning to grab a jacket or sweatshirt.

Temperatures start in the mid to low 40s under a mostly clear sky. We'll see plenty of sunshine throughout the morning and through midday. Then, clouds to the north will push back into the Tri-State for later this afternoon and this evening. This is due to another weak front, a trough, passing through our northern zones. We shouldn't see rain like yesterday, but for some, it will turn a bit drearier this afternoon. Temperatures warm to 56 degrees today. 64 degrees is considered seasonal.

Afternoon clouds
Afternoon clouds

The sky stays clear tonight with light winds from the west. Temperatures cool to the upper 30s.

Thursday will be sunny to mostly sunny with a high of 58 degrees. Winds will come in from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Frost is expected Thursday night into Friday morning. Temperatures in Cincinnati will cool to the mid-30s, but most of our outlying towns will make it down to the freezing mark, if not a degree or two below that. We expect a frost advisory to be issued by the National Weather Service ahead of this night.

Friday morning frost
Friday morning frost

The next story is the weekend rain chance. The trend toward a dry Saturday forecast continues. It will be a mostly cloudy day with highs in the upper 50s. Sunday isn't looking all that rainy either. I'd put the rain chance at 20% and what looks like dry conditions for the Bengals game. Temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Bengals outlook
Bengals outlook

MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Cooler
Low: 44

WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny
To partly cloudy
High: 56

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Steady wind
Low: 39

THURSDAY
Sunshine
Cool again
High: 58

THURSDAY NIGHT
Frost expected
Clear and cold
Low: 35

