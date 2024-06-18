Watch Now
Sweltering heat continues this week

man sweating drinking water hot temperatures hot weather
WCPO
man sweating drinking water hot temperatures hot weather
Posted at 4:33 AM, Jun 18, 2024

It's hot again! The Heat Advisory continues through Friday.

Morning temperatures are starting in the mid to upper 70s but feeling like the 80s. The mugginess is sticking around again today. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with another chance for isolated thunderstorms. Most of these will arrive early afternoon and eventually completely clearing out by tonight. Highs today are back in the low 90s but feeling closer to 100.

Tonight is muggy again. Lows only falling to the mid 70s, so there is not very much cooling happening. A spotty shower or two can't be ruled out, but it appears most of the area will stay dry.

It's almost the same forecast as Wednesday! Highs will once again be in the low 90s but feeling much hotter than that! There is a smaller chance to see a spotty afternoon shower.

The rest of the week remains hot. We are not expected to see relief until early next week.

TUESDAY
Muggy
Spotty afternoon storms
High: 93

TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Sticky
Low: 74

WEDNESDAY
Partly to mostly cloudy
Slightly warmer
High: 94

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Warm
Staying dry
Low: 73

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

