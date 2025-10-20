Sweater weather is here this week

Sweater weather is officially here and it is hanging around for a while. After a soggy Sunday we are drying out today with plenty of sunshine, light winds, and cool afternoon highs in the mid 60s.
Tonight will feel crisp with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s. A quick light shower could move through late tonight into early Tuesday, but it will not last long. Another cold front is to thank for that brief rain chance and for keeping the cool air in place.
From midweek through the weekend, highs will stay near 60 degrees and lows will dip into the upper 30s and low 40s. You will definitely want an extra layer before heading out in the mornings, but overall it is shaping up to be a great stretch of fall weather.
MONDAY
Mostly sunny
Cooler
High: 64
MONDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Isolated rain
Low: 49
TUESDAY
Partly sunny
AM rain chance
High: 66
TUESDAY NIGHT
Clear skies
Chilly
Low: 44
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports