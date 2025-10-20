Sweater weather is here this week

Sweater weather is officially here and it is hanging around for a while. After a soggy Sunday we are drying out today with plenty of sunshine, light winds, and cool afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

Tonight will feel crisp with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s. A quick light shower could move through late tonight into early Tuesday, but it will not last long. Another cold front is to thank for that brief rain chance and for keeping the cool air in place.

From midweek through the weekend, highs will stay near 60 degrees and lows will dip into the upper 30s and low 40s. You will definitely want an extra layer before heading out in the mornings, but overall it is shaping up to be a great stretch of fall weather.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Cooler

High: 64

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Isolated rain

Low: 49

TUESDAY

Partly sunny

AM rain chance

High: 66

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clear skies

Chilly

Low: 44

