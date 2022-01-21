Super cold start to Friday, at least it's sunny!

Good Friday morning everyone!

We're off to a cold start with morning temperatures in the teens and 20s but feeling more like the teens and single digits. We'll only warm to the mid 20s, but at least we'll see plenty of sunshine. We'll stay mostly clear throughout our Friday on into tonight. Temperatures tonight drop to the teens and single digits!

We'll see clouds increase for our Saturday with highs reaching the freezing mark. We'll stay dry Saturday, but snow is on the way for Sunday. Saturday night's lows drop to the low 20s.

Snow showers are possible Sunday. Highs will be in the low 30s. There's another chance for snow Tuesday throughout the day. This will likely start as a mix before transitioning over. We're still a good way out from both events, so timing is likely to change and become more specific as we get closer. Certainty with totals will also become clearer in the coming days.

Now to your Nashville forecast!

Looks great! Not expecting any rain this weekend! It will be cold though. Temperatures will be in the 30s this weekend.

MORNING START:

Partly cloudy

Light flurries for some

Temp: teens & 20s

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy

Bitterly cold

High: 27

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear

Even colder

Low: 11

SATURDAY:

Increasing clouds

Staying dry

High: 32

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 21

