Sunshine today, monitoring a rain chance Tuesday

It's another day of sunshine here in the Tri-State. Temperatures start in the low 60s and warm quickly during the day thanks to the combination of sunshine and dry air. We'll end up with highs in the mid 80s.
A tropical system is sitting off the East Coast today and it will start to move west into the Carolina's over the next 24 hours. As it stands this morning, it's not classified as "tropical storm" but could become Tropical Storm Isaac later today.
Why does this matter to us? Because as the storm moves inland and northwest, it will definitely bring clouds into the Ohio Valley for Tuesday and Wednesday. This will help bring temperatures down a few degrees into the low 80s. There's also a chance that we see some rain from this system.
Like the last tropical system that headed toward the Tri-State, we are seeing isolated showers in the models 24 hours from now. But could this change? Yes. I think we are all hopefully that we'll see at least some light rain but I will say this, it's not a drought buster or even a rain that will be enough to rejuvenate your yard. Any rain we get, if it gets here, will be light and inconsequential.
We'll get back to a partly cloudy sky on Thursday with highs in the mid to low 80s and warm to the mid 80s on Friday with more sunshine.
MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Mild
Low: 61
MONDAY
Sunshine
Warm and dry
High: 86
MONDAY NIGHT
Clouds move in
Slight rain chance
Low: 58
TUESDAY
Overcast
Isolated showers
High: 81
TUESDAY NIGHT
Staying cloudy
Mild
Low: 64
