Sunshine today, monitoring a rain chance Tuesday

It's another day of sunshine here in the Tri-State. Temperatures start in the low 60s and warm quickly during the day thanks to the combination of sunshine and dry air. We'll end up with highs in the mid 80s.

A tropical system is sitting off the East Coast today and it will start to move west into the Carolina's over the next 24 hours. As it stands this morning, it's not classified as "tropical storm" but could become Tropical Storm Isaac later today.

WCPO Tropical developement



Why does this matter to us? Because as the storm moves inland and northwest, it will definitely bring clouds into the Ohio Valley for Tuesday and Wednesday. This will help bring temperatures down a few degrees into the low 80s. There's also a chance that we see some rain from this system.

Like the last tropical system that headed toward the Tri-State, we are seeing isolated showers in the models 24 hours from now. But could this change? Yes. I think we are all hopefully that we'll see at least some light rain but I will say this, it's not a drought buster or even a rain that will be enough to rejuvenate your yard. Any rain we get, if it gets here, will be light and inconsequential.

WCPO Tuesday morning rain chance



We'll get back to a partly cloudy sky on Thursday with highs in the mid to low 80s and warm to the mid 80s on Friday with more sunshine.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Mild

Low: 61

MONDAY

Sunshine

Warm and dry

High: 86

MONDAY NIGHT

Clouds move in

Slight rain chance

Low: 58

TUESDAY

Overcast

Isolated showers

High: 81

TUESDAY NIGHT

Staying cloudy

Mild

Low: 64

