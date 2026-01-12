Sunshine to start the week and milder temperatures

Sunshine is back in our sky today!

Temperatures aren't as cold this morning as we start out in the mid 20s. The sky is clear and winds are coming in from the southwest at 10 mph, so there is a bit of a wind chill to factor in. The sky will be mostly sunny throughout the day as temperatures increase to 43 degrees.

The sky is clear tonight and temperatures are milder again, we'll only drop to 31 degrees.

Tuesday is a mostly dry forecast. The sky will be partly cloudy and temperatures are warmer again, this time topping out at 49 degrees. It's after 7 p.m. that light showers will move into our northern locations and then slowly move to the south. This rain will continue overnight.

Wednesday's forecast is a bit more interesting as colder air moves in and we'll see chances for a wintry mix, potentially a little snowfall too. We should see isolated rain showers on Wednesday morning. Then after the noon hour, another push of moisture will enter our area as temperatures cool. This should result in a wintry mix between 12 to 4 p.m. But as temperatures continue to cool, some will end up in a more favorable setup to get more legitimate snow showers. We can't rule out a quick 1/2 inch of snowfall.

Another element you'll probably notice in the forecast this week is the wind. We'll see a lot of breezy days. Tuesday's winds will be in from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph. All the other days have winds in the 10 to 15 mph range.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Not as cold

Low: 26

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Milder

High: 43

MONDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Not as cold

Low: 31

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Rain after 8 p.m.

High: 49

TUESDAY NIGHT

Light showers

Cloudy

Low: 40

