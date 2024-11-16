Sunshine slowly returns to Tri-State

Low-level moisture in the form of clouds will hang around this morning. Temperatures start off in the 40s and we'll climb to the mid-50s by the afternoon. I expect clouds to decrease into the afternoon, so some sun will be here later today! Tonight, temperatures will be a little chillier, with lows around 40. We should be clear enough to see the (almost) supermoon. It was technically full yesterday afternoon, but will still appear big and bright after 5:45 pm as it rises in the east.

Milder air continues to filter in for Sunday. Sunshine will be filtered by high clouds moving in ahead of a front that will just bring us more clouds into Monday. If we see any precipitation out of it, it should be very isolated early on Monday. Temperatures will continue to climb into the 60s - about ten degrees above average.

Our next rain-maker moves in Tuesday, bringing showers to the area especially early in the day. Temperatures will be very mild and top out well into the 60s if not close to 70.

A potent area of low pressure then dramatically changes our weather into mid and late week. Winds will pick up and we'll be gusty. Showers will continue for Wednesday at times, with much colder air wrapping around the system, and the potential for snow to mix in for Thursday. Right now, it is still too far to accurately depict how much snow will fall. But you can bet Ohio and parts of the Tri-State will see the first flakes of the season fly later next week!

SATURDAY

Cloudy morning

More afternoon sun

High: 56

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Cooler and dry

Low: 42

SUNDAY

Partly Sunny

Milder

High: 62

