Sunshine returns with warmer temperatures

Are you ready for some warmer weather? It all begins today!

Temperatures are in the mid 50s this morning with a few clouds around the Ohio Valley. This cloud cover will not last long as the sky quickly turns mostly sunny. Temperatures are going to warm quickly today, pushing into the upper 60s by the noon hour and then up to 78 by 4 p.m. Under a mostly sunny sky, it's going to be a great day to get outside from start to finish.

We are going to repeat this forecast on Tuesday but with just a touch more heat as we hit 83 that afternoon.

Jennifer Ketchmark Tuesday highs



And it's not done yet! High pressure blocks our chances for rain again on Wednesday and we'll see a partly cloudy sky with a high in the mid 80s.

So when does rain return to the forecast? It looks like our first spotty chances don't show back up until Saturday and Sunday in the coming weekend.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 54

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

To mostly sunny

High: 78

MONDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Pleasant

Low: 56

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer again

High: 83

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Mild

Low: 60

