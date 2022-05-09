Sunshine returns with warmer temperatures

Are you ready for some warmer weather? It all begins today!
Temperatures are in the mid 50s this morning with a few clouds around the Ohio Valley. This cloud cover will not last long as the sky quickly turns mostly sunny. Temperatures are going to warm quickly today, pushing into the upper 60s by the noon hour and then up to 78 by 4 p.m. Under a mostly sunny sky, it's going to be a great day to get outside from start to finish.
We are going to repeat this forecast on Tuesday but with just a touch more heat as we hit 83 that afternoon.
And it's not done yet! High pressure blocks our chances for rain again on Wednesday and we'll see a partly cloudy sky with a high in the mid 80s.
So when does rain return to the forecast? It looks like our first spotty chances don't show back up until Saturday and Sunday in the coming weekend.
MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Mild
Low: 54
MONDAY
Partly cloudy
To mostly sunny
High: 78
MONDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Pleasant
Low: 56
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny
Warmer again
High: 83
TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Mild
Low: 60
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports