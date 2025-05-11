CPD officer injured in multi-vehicle crash in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati police officer was hospitalized early Sunday morning after a multi-vehicle crash in Walnut Hills, Cincinnati police said.

A CPD desk officer told WCPO 9 that the crash occurred just before 3:30 a.m. along Gilbert Avenue between Windsor and E McMillan streets.

An intoxicated driver crashed into the officer's cruiser while they were inside it, CPD said. A WCPO crew saw four cars towed away from the scene, but it's unclear exactly how many people were involved in the crash.

Though we don't know the extent of their injuries, CPD said the officer is "OK."

The intoxicated driver stayed at the scene of the crash and cooperated before they were arrested, CPD said. They were booked into the Hamilton County Jail.