Sunshine returns with milder temperatures

It's a colder start to the day but we are finally going to bounce back nicely today with more sunshine in the forecast and milder temperatures.

Lows bottom out around 19-21 degrees this morning under a clear sky. You'll notice frost. The sky stays sunny throughout the day as high pressure builds into the Ohio Valley. Mid-March sunshine is effective at warming us up and we'll climb to 49 this afternoon. This will be a noticeable difference from the last few days. A light southwest wind will also be in place today.

The sky will be partly cloudy tonight with a low of 32.

Thursday's forecast starts dry and partly cloudy. We'll warm to 57 Thursday afternoon as clouds continue to build. It's after 6 p.m. that isolated showers will start moving into the area from west to east. This is ahead of a cold front. Scattered showers are likely Thursday night into Friday morning. At this point, severe weather is not a concern with this system.

Friday morning starts with isolated showers on the radar and temperatures in the low 50s. We'll then slowly settle into the mid 40s for the rest of the day as it dries out and clouds decrease. The bulk of your St. Patrick's Day forecast will be dry, just running cooler.

And cooler is the name of the game this weekend yet again. Saturday will only have a high of 38 and the same on Sunday too.

