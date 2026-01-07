Sunshine returns to the sky but only for 1 day

After a very dreary Tuesday, clouds will move out today, giving us more sunshine in our sky.

The sky is partly cloudy as we start the day with temperatures in the low 40s. The sun rises at 7:58 a.m. Clouds will continue to decrease this morning and it will become mostly sunny for this afternoon. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler today, topping out at 52 degrees. But with a lighter wind and sunshine, it will be a more enjoyable afternoon.

Tonight's forecast stays dry with a partly cloudy sky and a low of 39 degrees.

The next big weather story is the rainy pattern we'll enter for Thursday through Saturday. We will see a few rounds of low pressure pass through the Ohio Valley. And with this rain comes more warm air!

Showers start Thursday afternoon, mainly after 2 p.m. This is when the warm front lifts through the Ohio Valley. Light, spotty showers will continue through Thursday evening.

Scattered showers will continue for our Friday forecast as well. Temperatures on Friday surge to the mid 60s and winds will be in from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Another push of low pressure comes through Saturday and that will ensure more scattered showers throughout the day. It's still mild as we warm to 55 degrees, but cold air is rushing in that night. We could see some flurries if not light snow showers developing Saturday night and continuing on Sunday.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Dry

Low: 41

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

To mostly sunny

High: 52

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Dry

Low: 39

THURSDAY

Turning overcast

Light rain begins after 2 p.m.

High: 59

THURSDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers

Overcast, warm

Low: 56

