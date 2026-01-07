Sunshine returns to the sky but only for 1 day

After a very dreary Tuesday, clouds will move out today, giving us more sunshine in our sky.
The sky is partly cloudy as we start the day with temperatures in the low 40s. The sun rises at 7:58 a.m. Clouds will continue to decrease this morning and it will become mostly sunny for this afternoon. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler today, topping out at 52 degrees. But with a lighter wind and sunshine, it will be a more enjoyable afternoon.
Tonight's forecast stays dry with a partly cloudy sky and a low of 39 degrees.
The next big weather story is the rainy pattern we'll enter for Thursday through Saturday. We will see a few rounds of low pressure pass through the Ohio Valley. And with this rain comes more warm air!
Showers start Thursday afternoon, mainly after 2 p.m. This is when the warm front lifts through the Ohio Valley. Light, spotty showers will continue through Thursday evening.
Scattered showers will continue for our Friday forecast as well. Temperatures on Friday surge to the mid 60s and winds will be in from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.
Another push of low pressure comes through Saturday and that will ensure more scattered showers throughout the day. It's still mild as we warm to 55 degrees, but cold air is rushing in that night. We could see some flurries if not light snow showers developing Saturday night and continuing on Sunday.
MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Dry
Low: 41
WEDNESDAY
Partly cloudy
To mostly sunny
High: 52
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Dry
Low: 39
THURSDAY
Turning overcast
Light rain begins after 2 p.m.
High: 59
THURSDAY NIGHT
Scattered showers
Overcast, warm
Low: 56
Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports