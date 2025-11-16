Sunshine returns then several rainy days into midweek

Sunshine is finally back on the horizon today. After a cool start with clear skies, the afternoon will bring plenty of sun and a steady warm up. Highs reach the lower 50s with a light northwest breeze around 10 mph and an occasional gust near 20 mph.

This quick change in temperatures follows the cold front that moved through last night. The passage of the front opened the door for cooler and much drier air that will stick around through Monday. Expect a sharp drop in temperatures tonight with lows settling near the lower 30s.

Sunny skies will continue on Monday and could help take the edge off after some cold morning lows. Afternoon temperatures rebound to around 50, which will feel quite pleasant.

WCPO Rain into midweek

The biggest change arrives as we head into midweek when daily rain chances return. Scattered showers develop Tuesday and additional rounds of rain follow Wednesday through Friday with another chance on Saturday.

Even with the wetter pattern and our recent brush with snow, temperatures will stay well above freezing. That means no wintry weather concerns this time around.

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cool breeze

High: 53

SUNDAY NIGHT

Clear skies

Subfreezing

Low: 30

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Pleasant

High: 51

MONDAY NIGHT

Becoming cloudy

Rain chances

Low: 38

