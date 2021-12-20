Sunshine returns but for how long?

The big story in the weather department this week is the lack of anything big happening. And this isn't a bad thing with so much to get accomplished before Christmas!

Today's forecast starts with colder temperatures for the morning hours as we drop to 27 degrees. The sky will be mostly clear and this means we'll get to enjoy a lot more sunshine today than we saw over the weekend. Temperatures warm to the mid 40s this afternoon.

We are going to rinse and repeat this forecast for Tuesday.

Wednesday will be a touch colder, but still in the scope of "normal" for late December with a high of 41. There's a weak cold front passing in the morning hours that will turn our wind to the northwest at 10 mph, pulling in the cooler air. This system doesn't produce any precipitation.

Thursday is looking rather nice with temperatures warming a bit more into the upper 40s.

And then Friday finally brings a more active forecast for us. We are watching an area of low pressure heading this way that could produce isolated showers in the afternoon hours but the best chance for rain will be overnight when the cold front passes. Temperatures will warm to 57 that day. And when the rain falls on Christmas Eve, it will definitely be warm enough for this to stay liquid.

Christmas looks partly cloudy, dry and mild with highs in the mid 50s.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Chilly

Low: 27

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Near normal temps

High: 45

MONDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Chilly

Low: 26

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny again

Dry

High: 45

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cold

Low: 29

==========

