Sunshine returns but colder air holds on tight

After a blast of winter with high winds and snow on Monday, it's a much more simple forecast today. The big takeaway is that it's cold!
Temperatures start in the mid to low 20s this morning with wind chills into the teens. We'll warm to 32 by the noon hour and then up to 35 by 4 p.m. The sky will be mostly sunny today thanks to high pressure sitting over the Ohio Valley.
The sky will be clear again tonight with a low of 23.
Wednesday's forecast is near normal for this time of year with a high of 46 and a partly cloudy sky. Thursday is relatively easy too with a high of 47 and increasing clouds.
Moisture is building by the end of the week but it looks like rain holds off until Friday night. Friday will just be overcast with a high of 49 degrees.
