Sunshine returns and temperatures rise

Despite the chilly start to the day, it's going to be a pretty nice weather day here in the Tri-State!

Temperatures start around 23 and we'll warm quickly today due to sunshine and a southwest wind. We should top out around 49 degrees.

High pressure is still overhead tonight so we'll stay clear and the low cools to 29.

Friday is another fantastic forecast with a mostly sunny sky and a high of 53.

Clouds return on Saturday giving us a mostly cloudy forecast. Temperatures stay mild in the low 50s. Moisture is building during the day and the clouds are the first sign of that.

Sunday is the day we've been watching all week for rain chances. Finally, in the last 24 hours, we are seeing more agreement and consistency in the weather models. It looks like scattered showers will move through our area during the day as two features combine over the area. Temperatures will be in the low 50s again.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Cold

Low: 23

THURSDAY

Sunshine

Milder

High: 49

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Cold

Low: 29

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

To partly sunny

High: 53

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clouds build

Not as cold

Low: 34

