Sunshine returns after a chilly start to the day

The only real issue in today's forecast is the fact that it is so much colder as we walk out the door this morning. Lows dip into the upper 30s under a mostly clear sky.
The sky will be mostly sunny today thanks to an area of high pressure settling into the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will increase to 59 this afternoon with a light northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph. While this will still feel "cool" compared to the earlier part of the week, it is much closer to what we should be experiencing in late October. The "average high" is around 62 for today's date.
Clouds increase a bit tonight and we'll cool to 40 degrees.
Friday and Saturday's forecast look stunning! We'll warm to 66 and 68 on these days with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. If you have any outdoor plans, you are good to go!
As I mentioned yesterday, the extended weather models were hinting more and more at rain for Sunday and this trend has continued. It looks like we'll see scattered showers Sunday afternoon and evening. Temperatures warm to 64 degrees with a mostly cloudy sky. This spotty rain chance will continue overnight and for our Halloween forecast too. The high on Halloween is expected to be at 63, which is relatively close to normal for the last day of October. Any rain we get during the day will be spotty and light.
MORNING RUSH
Few clouds
Colder
Low: 38
THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
Seasonal
High: 59
THURSDAY NIGHT
Clouds build
Cool
Low: 40
FRIDAY
Partly cloudy
Milder
High: 66
FRIDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Chilly
Low: 41
