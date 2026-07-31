Sunshine on Friday, then storms expected over the weekend

Showers and storms will be back for your weekend forecast, but at least we have great weather to enjoy on Friday!

The sky is mostly clear with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s this morning. It's not quite as refreshing as Thursday morning. The sky will be mostly sunny but eventually turns partly cloudy this afternoon as temperatures warm to the upper 80s. While there is a small rain chance this evening between 8 and 11 p.m., the activity should be weakening and falling apart as it gets here.

The better rain chance is here on Saturday. This should be widespread, soaking rainfall for several hours, not just a single passing shower. If you have outdoor plans on Saturday, it wouldn't be a bad idea to find an indoor alternative or adjust your plans to a different day.

Rain will move in early Saturday morning, and widespread showers will be on the radar for much of the morning timeframe. From 8 a.m. to noon, rain will have the largest impact on our day. Soaking showers and occasional thunderstorms are expected. As we transition into the afternoon, additional showers and storms will develop. This will be the case all the way past sunset. There's also a low-end threat for severe storms tomorrow with damaging wind gusts possible.

WCPO Saturday morning

WCPO Saturday evening storms

The chance for rain will stick around on Sunday as the area of low pressure sits over the Ohio Valley. But the rain doesn't look as widespread or as impactful. I would expect to see isolated showers in the morning with more scattered activity in the afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy with highs around 80 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Warmer start

Low: 68

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

To partly cloudy

High: 88

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Scattered showers

Low: 67

SATURDAY

Showers and storms likely

Heavy rain at times

High: 78

SATURDAY NIGHT

Spotty rain chance

Mostly cloudy

Low: 67

SUNDAY

Scattered showers and isolated storms

Mostly cloudy

High: 80

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========