Sunshine makes its return this weekend

Today's forecast will be sunny, dry and pleasant. Temperatures warm quickly to around 67 degrees. The wind will be in from the west at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday is another nice day with a partly cloudy sky and even warmer temperatures in the mid 70s.

Sunday night however, we could see a brief window of showers and storms once the sun goes down.

Rain chances will once again dot the forecast next week especially Tuesday through Thursday. But we are also looking at a big increase in temperatures next week as highs make it to around 80 for several days!

SATURDAY

Sunshine

Mild and dry

High: 66

SATURDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Dry and pleasant

Low: 52

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Warm and breezy

High: 76

