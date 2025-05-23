Sunshine, is that you?

Sunshine is finally back in the forecast today. This doesn't mean warmth has returned, but it's a step in the right direction toward getting back to more normal weather eventually.
Temperatures start in the mid to low 40s with a mostly clear sky. By noon, temperatures warm to 60 as a few clouds start to roll back in. We'll eventually top out between 63 and 65 this afternoon. Winds will be from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday's forecast looks fantastic. We'll start at 46 and warm to 68 degrees under a partly cloudy sky.
The chances for rain still seem like they will miss us to the southwest. This means we'll end up with a partly cloudy sky and a high of 68 degrees again. While there is a small chance for rain, the models are currently trending drier.
Monday brings question marks. There still isn't a consistent picture in the long-range weather models regarding rain timing and placement. One model has afternoon showers, while the other indicates rain may totally miss us to the southwest. So keep checking back for your complete Memorial Day forecast.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Chilly
Low: 43
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy
Dry and cool
High: 63
FRIDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Cool
Low: 46
SATURDAY
Partly cloudy
Pleasant
High: 68
SATURDAY NIGHT
A few clouds
Cool
Low: 49
SUNDAY
Partly cloudy
Slight rain chance
High: 68
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports