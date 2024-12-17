Sunshine is back for one day

Temperatures start in the mid to upper 30s. We'll warm to 47 by noon and then up to 52 degrees for a high. Sunshine is expected throughout the day.

But as quickly as the sun came out, it's gone! Clouds will roll in overnight, and rain will start by 2 to 3 a.m. Rain is likely through 8 a.m. throughout much of the viewing area, giving us wet conditions for tomorrow's morning drive.

But it won't rain all day long. Showers will move off to the east and end by around noon for most locations. Then, the rest of the day will be mostly cloudy and cooler, with a high of 46 degrees.

Speaking of cooler, temperatures will drop that night! We'll cool to 29 degrees. Thursday is partly cloudy and chilly with a high of 38 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Cooler

Low: 37

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Mild

High: 46

TUESDAY NIGHT

Overcast

Rain begins

Low: 37

WEDNESDAY

Morning rain likely

Mostly cloudy and colder

High: 46

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 29

