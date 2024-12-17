Sunshine is back for one day

Temperatures start in the mid to upper 30s. We'll warm to 47 by noon and then up to 52 degrees for a high. Sunshine is expected throughout the day.
But as quickly as the sun came out, it's gone! Clouds will roll in overnight, and rain will start by 2 to 3 a.m. Rain is likely through 8 a.m. throughout much of the viewing area, giving us wet conditions for tomorrow's morning drive.
But it won't rain all day long. Showers will move off to the east and end by around noon for most locations. Then, the rest of the day will be mostly cloudy and cooler, with a high of 46 degrees.
Speaking of cooler, temperatures will drop that night! We'll cool to 29 degrees. Thursday is partly cloudy and chilly with a high of 38 degrees.
MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Cooler
Low: 37
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny
Mild
High: 46
TUESDAY NIGHT
Overcast
Rain begins
Low: 37
WEDNESDAY
Morning rain likely
Mostly cloudy and colder
High: 46
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Chilly
Low: 29
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports