Sunshine is back but colder air is settling in

After a soggy Sunday, we are getting back to sunshine to start the work week and celebrate Veterans Day.

As we head out the door this morning, temperatures are in the mid- to upper 40s, and the sky is clear. Temperatures will rise to 62 this afternoon as we continue to enjoy sunshine. Another cold front will come through this evening, bringing back a few more clouds, but the majority of this cloud cover passes after sunset.

It will be even colder tonight due to the latest cold front. We'll cool to 36 in the city, colder in the outlying areas.

Tuesday is going to be mostly sunny and chilly. Temperatures only rise to 53 degrees.

Clouds are returning Wednesday as another area of low pressure heads our direction. It shouldn't arrive until Wednesday night, but the sky will be mostly cloudy as it gets closer. Wednesday's highs will be 60. Rain is likely Wednesday night.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Cooler and dry

Low: 47

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Dry and pleasant

High: 62

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Colder

Low: 36

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Colder

High: 53

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Chilly again

Low: 36

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========