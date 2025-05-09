Sunshine is back and it's going to be around for several days

Sunshine is finally back in the forecast, and we will get to enjoy this weather for several days.

Friday morning starts with a mostly clear sky and temperatures in the mid-40s. The sky will be sunny during the day. Temperatures warm to 55 by noon and then up to 67 by 4 p.m. It's a gorgeous end to the work week.

The sky stays clear tonight, allowing the temperature to drop a bit more. We'll cool to 43 tonight.

Saturday and Sunday look fantastic! Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high of 73 degrees. Mother's Day will also be mostly sunny with a high of 77 degrees.

Moisture is building from the south next week and will eventually bring a string of days where pop-up storms come in during the afternoon hours. There's a small chance this starts on Monday, but it is more likely to impact Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures continue to warm next week as we get closer to 80 degrees.

Watch the video for a detailed breakdown of this beautiful weekend forecast!

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Cooler

Low: 45

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Dry

High: 67

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cooler

Low: 43

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 73

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Dry

Low: 54

MOTHER'S DAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 76

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========