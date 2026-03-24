Sunshine for Tuesday, the latest on rain timing for Reds Opening Day

It's a chilly start to our Tuesday morning with lows around the freezing mark. The sky is clear and we'll see plenty of sunshine in today's forecast, especially as high pressure moves into the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will increase to the mid 50s today, giving us a more seasonal forecast.

The sky will be partly cloudy tonight and temperatures cool to 39 degrees.

Warmer air is moving in on Wednesday and so is more cloud cover. Temperatures rise into the mid-60s as the sky turns mostly cloudy.

And then we get to Reds Opening Day and the ever-so-important forecast. Yes, there are rain chances on Thursday, but it's all about timing and this could actually work out nicely for us and the Reds!

Thursday morning starts with spotty showers. This hit-or-miss rain activity will be on the radar from 1 a.m. to about 9 a.m. Then the forecast turns dry for hours! Temperatures warm quickly, heading to very comfortable levels for the rest of the day.

WCPO Thursday morning showers

By noon, temperatures warm to the upper 60s for the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade. By the first pitch of the game at 4:10 p.m., temperatures will be in the upper 70s! The afternoon hours will remain dry.

WCPO Reds Forecast

Eventually, a cold front will move in, bringing a line of thunderstorms through our area. It still looks like the best timeframe for this is from 9 p.m. in our very northern locations, closer to the metro by 11 p.m. and then showers continuing overnight into Friday morning.

WCPO Thursday evening storms

The Storm Prediction Center has included our area in a risk for severe storms late Thursday evening and overnight. A "slight risk" is along the Ohio River and to the north. To the south, we are in a "marginal risk" of severe storms. Large hail and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

WCPO SPC Outlook Thursday

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Chilly

Low: 31

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Seasonal

High: 56

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Dry

Low: 39

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Warmer

High: 66

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Warmer

Low: 54

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