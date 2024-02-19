Sunshine for Presidents' Day

Who's ready for another day of sunshine?
We are going to see another day filled with sunshine and near normal temperatures here in the Ohio Valley. Morning lows drop to 23 and then we'll warm to 46 this afternoon. Winds are coming in lightly from the south.
Tonight will be chilly again since the sky is still mostly clear. We should drop to 26.
Temperatures start to rebound for the rest of the week with more spring-like weather expected. We'll warm to 53 on Tuesday and then to 59 on Wednesday. Both days should be partly sunny and pleasant. Thursday is our next rain chance as low pressure moves through the area and with temperatures in the mid 50s, this is only a rain event.
MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Chilly
Low: 23
PRESIDENTS' DAY
Sunshine
Seasonal and dry
High: 46
MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Cold again
Low: 26
TUESDAY
Partly cloudy
Warmer
High: 53
TUESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Mild
Low: 34
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports