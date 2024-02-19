Sunshine for Presidents' Day

Who's ready for another day of sunshine?

We are going to see another day filled with sunshine and near normal temperatures here in the Ohio Valley. Morning lows drop to 23 and then we'll warm to 46 this afternoon. Winds are coming in lightly from the south.

Tonight will be chilly again since the sky is still mostly clear. We should drop to 26.

Temperatures start to rebound for the rest of the week with more spring-like weather expected. We'll warm to 53 on Tuesday and then to 59 on Wednesday. Both days should be partly sunny and pleasant. Thursday is our next rain chance as low pressure moves through the area and with temperatures in the mid 50s, this is only a rain event.

